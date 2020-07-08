Courtney Barnett, Jimmy Barnes & More Set To Appear On Kev Carmody Tribute Album

Kev Carmody has long been a staple of Australian music, and now his songs are getting a rework from some of country’s biggest contemporary musicians on the new tribute album, Cannot Buy My Soul: The Songs of Kev Carmody, 2020 Edition.

The album is a revamp of the tribute album Cannot Buy My Soul: The Songs of Kev Carmody, which was curated by Carmody’s collaborator Paul Kelly back in 2007.

The announcement of the album this morning comes with two singles – Kasey Chambers and Jimmy Barnes’ rendition of ‘Black Bess’ and Mo’Ju, Trials and Birdz’ ‘Rider In The Rain 2020’.

Other artists set to feature on the album include Courtney Barnett, Alice Skye, Kate Miller-Heidke and more.

This re-release will also feature a selection of original tracks by Carmody, as well as the covers that were included on the 2007 album, with artists like Bernard Fanning, Clare Bowditch, John Butler Trio, Dan Sultan and more.

Cannot Buy My Soul: The Songs of 2020 Kev Carmody, 2020 Edition is set for release on Friday, 21st August.

Listen to the two new singles below:

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]