Courtney Barnett Launches Touring Festival, Here And There

Courtney Barnett will launch the touring festival, Here and There, in North America this August.

The Melbourne singer-songwriter has just completed an Australian headline tour in support of her latest album, 2021’s Things Take Time, Take Time. Barnett will head to Europe in a couple of months’ time before kicking off Here and There in Kansas City, Missouri, on Monday, 8th August.

Each of the fifteen Here and There tour dates will feature a performance from Barnett as well as a variety of other established indie rock acts. Along the way, she’ll be joined by Lucy Dacus, Faye Webster, The Beths, Bartees Strange, Snail Mail, Alvvays, Sleater-Kinney, Waxahatchee, Japanese Breakfast, Chicano Batman, Julia Jacklin and more.

Find the complete list of dates below. Tickets go on sale here on Friday, 1st April at 10am local time. Barnett is the subject of the new documentary, Anonymous Club, which is currently playing in select cinemas. Find details of local screenings here.

Here And There 2022 North American Tour

Monday, 8 th August – Kansas City, MO – Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland

Courtney Barnett

Lucy Dacus

Quinn Christopherson

Tuesday, 9th August – St. Louis, MO – The Factory

Courtney Barnett

Lucy Dacus

Quinn Christopherson

Wednesday, 10th August – Cleveland, OH – Agora

Courtney Barnett

Lucy Dacus

Quinn Christopherson

Friday, 12th August – Harrisburg, PA – XL Live

Courtney Barnett

Lucy Dacus

Faye Webster

Caroline Rose

Saturday, 13th August – North Adams, MA – Mass Moca

Courtney Barnett

Lucy Dacus

Men I Trust

Faye Webster

The Beths

Bartees Strange

Hana Vu

Sunday, 14th August – Syracuse, NY – Beak N Skiff

Courtney Barnett

Snail Mail

Faye Webster

Hana Vu

Tuesday, 16th August – Chicago, IL – Salt Shed

Courtney Barnett

Alvvays

The Beths

Saturday, 20th August – Portland, OR – Edgefield

Sleater-Kinney

Courtney Barnett

Waxahatchee

Fred Armisen

Sunday, 21st August – Seattle, WA – Marymoore

Courtney Barnett

Sleater-Kinney

Waxahatchee

Fred Armisen

Leith Ross

Tuesday, 23rd August – Vancouver, BC – Orpheum Theater

Courtney Barnett

Lido Pimienta

Friday, 26th August – Stanford, CA – Frost Amphitheater

Courtney Barnett

Japanese Breakfast

Chicano Batman

Julia Jacklin

Sunday, 28th August – San Diego, CA – Humphrey’s

Courtney Barnett

Indigo De Souza

Ethel Cain

Wednesday, 31st August – Dallas, TX – Bomb Factory

Courtney Barnett

Wet Leg

Indigo De Souza

Thursday, 1st September – Austin, TX -ACL Moody

Courtney Barnett

Indigo De Souza

Ethel Cain