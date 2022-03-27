Courtney Barnett Launches Touring Festival, Here And There

Courtney Barnett will launch the touring festival, Here and There, in North America this August.
The Melbourne singer-songwriter has just completed an Australian headline tour in support of her latest album, 2021’s Things Take Time, Take Time. Barnett will head to Europe in a couple of months’ time before kicking off Here and There in Kansas City, Missouri, on Monday, 8th August.
Each of the fifteen Here and There tour dates will feature a performance from Barnett as well as a variety of other established indie rock acts. Along the way, she’ll be joined by Lucy Dacus, Faye Webster, The Beths, Bartees Strange, Snail Mail, Alvvays, Sleater-Kinney, Waxahatchee, Japanese Breakfast, Chicano Batman, Julia Jacklin and more.
Find the complete list of dates below. Tickets go on sale here on Friday, 1st April at 10am local time. Barnett is the subject of the new documentary, Anonymous Club, which is currently playing in select cinemas. Find details of local screenings here.
Here And There 2022 North American Tour
- Monday, 8th August – Kansas City, MO – Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland
- Courtney Barnett
- Lucy Dacus
- Quinn Christopherson
- Tuesday, 9th August – St. Louis, MO – The Factory
- Courtney Barnett
- Lucy Dacus
- Quinn Christopherson
- Wednesday, 10th August – Cleveland, OH – Agora
- Courtney Barnett
- Lucy Dacus
- Quinn Christopherson
- Friday, 12th August – Harrisburg, PA – XL Live
- Courtney Barnett
- Lucy Dacus
- Faye Webster
- Caroline Rose
- Saturday, 13th August – North Adams, MA – Mass Moca
- Courtney Barnett
- Lucy Dacus
- Men I Trust
- Faye Webster
- The Beths
- Bartees Strange
- Hana Vu
- Sunday, 14th August – Syracuse, NY – Beak N Skiff
- Courtney Barnett
- Snail Mail
- Faye Webster
- Hana Vu
- Tuesday, 16th August – Chicago, IL – Salt Shed
- Courtney Barnett
- Alvvays
- The Beths
- Saturday, 20th August – Portland, OR – Edgefield
- Sleater-Kinney
- Courtney Barnett
- Waxahatchee
- Fred Armisen
- Sunday, 21st August – Seattle, WA – Marymoore
- Courtney Barnett
- Sleater-Kinney
- Waxahatchee
- Fred Armisen
- Leith Ross
- Tuesday, 23rd August – Vancouver, BC – Orpheum Theater
- Courtney Barnett
- Lido Pimienta
- Friday, 26th August – Stanford, CA – Frost Amphitheater
- Courtney Barnett
- Japanese Breakfast
- Chicano Batman
- Julia Jacklin
- Sunday, 28th August – San Diego, CA – Humphrey’s
- Courtney Barnett
- Indigo De Souza
- Ethel Cain
- Wednesday, 31st August – Dallas, TX – Bomb Factory
- Courtney Barnett
- Wet Leg
- Indigo De Souza
- Thursday, 1st September – Austin, TX -ACL Moody
- Courtney Barnett
- Indigo De Souza
- Ethel Cain
- Saturday, 3rd September – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom
- Japanese Breakfast
- Courtney Barnett
- Arooj Aftab
- Bedouine