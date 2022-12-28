Courtney Love Calls Kurt Cobain and Lana Del Rey the Only “True Musical Geniuses” She’s Known

Courtney Love appeared on episode 1395 of Marc Maron’s WTF podcast, where the musician and occasional actor spoke about her late husband Kurt Cobain, her “true, great friend” Lana Del Rey and her upcoming second solo album.

Love praised Del Rey and Cobain for their ability to “Spielberg anything.” “Lana and Kurt are the only two true musical geniuses I’ve ever known,” she said. Love said Del Rey’s recitation of Allen Ginsberg’s Howl and Cobain’s take on several Meat Puppets songs during Nirvana’s MTV Unplugged performance were examples of the pair’s knack for “Spielberg[ing]”.

Courtney Love on WTF with Marc Maron

Love went on to commend Del Rey’s artistic integrity, placing her higher on the rock and pop totem pole than many icons of the genre. “By the way, Stipe? Bono?” Love said. “Yes, these are people that I know and love. Billie Joe? Sure. But Lana, she’s got a magic thing, and she’s not even fucked up.”

Elsewhere, Love spoke about the forthcoming follow-up to her 2004 solo debut, America’s Sweetheart. The album is set to include a song called ‘Kill Fuck Marry’, which was inspired by Johnny Depp’s defamation case against Amber Heard.

Love wrote “an earworm and a half” during sessions with writers and producers Justin Parker (Lana Del Rey, Ellie Goulding) and Anthony Rossomando (Lady Gaga) titled ‘Justice For Kurt’. However, it’s being left off the record as Love believes it’d “swallow the entire narrative”. The title is a reference to conspiracy theorists who try to pin Cobain’s death on Love.

Love also talked about Brad Pitt’s ongoing efforts to make a film about Cobain, her appreciation for UK drill, and how she turned Del Rey onto the music of Joni Mitchell in the lead up to 2019’s Norman Fucking Rockwell! Listen to the complete podcast episode here.

