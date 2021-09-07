Courts in Metro Manila, except for SC, physically closed until Sept 30

THE Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday announced that all courts in the National Capital Region (NCR) are partially closed until September 30, except for the high tribunal, amid a continued surge in cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) and the proposed granular lockdowns in NCR.

In a circular, Court Administrator Jose Midas Marquez said the directive was issued on orders of Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo.

Midas said, however, that the courts in the NCR will “continue to operate online and conduct video conferencing hearings on pending cases and all other matters, whether urgent or not, as far as practicable, so as not to delay the trial of cases and court processes”.

“The said courts may be reached through their respective hotlines and email addresses as posted in the [SC] website,” he said.

Midas also ordered the suspension of the time for filing and service pleadings and motions during the same period and “shall resume after seven calendar days counted from the first day of the physical reopening of the relevant court, unless it, says otherwise in consideration of the physical closure of the courts and the granular lockdowns”.

“The essential judicial offices shall maintain the necessary skeleton staff to enable them to address all urgent matters and concerns,” he said.

The circular added that “the relevant provisions of its previous circular shall continue to remain in force for all courts and judicial offices outside the NCR until further notice…unless the particular court is in a district or zone which is in granular lockdown, in which case it shall be physically closed to court users and shall follow the guidelines for a physically closed court.”