Courts to rule on complaints, petitions for bail by email

MANILA, Philippines — Local courts will receive and resolve complaints for criminal charges and petitions for bail by email during the lockdown period.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed Regional Trial Courts, Municipal Trial Courts and Metropolitan Trial Courts to “digitally act” on new information for criminal cases, as well as requests for bail even from people who were arrested and detained before the March 17 Luzon-wide lockdown.

ADVERTISEMENT

Filing and resolving the criminal complaints and bail petitions will “reduc(e) the necessity of the judge and court staff to physically travel to their stations,” the Supreme Court.

—Dona Z. Pazzibugan

FEATURED STORIES

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ