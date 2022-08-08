Cousin Tony’s Brand New Firebird Announce Tour, Share New Song

Melbourne rockers Cousin Tony’s Brand New Firebird have announced they’ll embark on a national tour in September in support of the band’s forthcoming third album, Smiles of Earth. To coincide, they’ve also shared a new single from the record titled ‘Red Dirt Angel’ which the band’s Lachlan Rose describes as “unapologetically Australian, euphoric and a contribution to the wonderful word of road trip music.”

According to Rose, ‘Red Dirt Angel’ began being conceived during one of Melbourne’s lockdowns, as Rose began regularly dreaming of the outback. “I longed to be behind the wheel of a filthy car with no real destination. For one reason or another, that visual represented ultimate freedom for me, which is the one thing none of us had.”

Listen to Cousin Tony’s Brand New Firebird’s ‘Red Dirt Angel’

[embedded content]

Cousin Tony’s will kick off their tour in support of Smiles of Earth – which is set to arrive Friday, 26th August – in late September with an appearance at the regional NSW festival Wanderer. From there, they’ll play shows on the Gold Coast and in Brisbane, Newcastle, Sydney, Wollongong, Ballarat, Adelaide, Melbourne and more.

“I think we’re the kind of band that wins people over one heart at a time. Playing shows is fundamental to who we are,” Rose adds. The last few years have reminded us with absolute certainty that there is nothing quite like the live music experience, and we couldn’t be more excited or more grateful to be on the road again.”

Cousin Tony’s Brand New Firebird 2022 Tour

Friday 23rd-Sunday 25th September – Wanderer Festival, Sapphire Coast

Tickets: Wanderer Festival

Friday, 30th September – Mo’s Desert Clubhouse, Gold Coast

Tickets: Mo’s Desert Clubhouse

Saturday, 1st October – Woolly Mammoth, Brisbane

Tickets: Moshtix

Thursday, 6th October – The Cambridge, Newcastle

Tickets: Oztix

Friday, 7th October – Oxford Art Factory, Sydney

Tickets: Moshtix

Saturday, 8th October – La La La’s Wollongong

Tickets: Moshtix

Friday, 14th October – The Eastern, Ballarat

Tickets: Oztix

Saturday, 15th October – The Lab, Adelaide

Tickets: Moshtix

Friday, 21st October – The Corner Hotel, Melbourne

Tickets: Oztix

Saturday, 5th November – Euroa Music Festival, Euroa

Tickets: Euroa Music Festival

Saturday, 12th November – Backyard Festival, Victoria

Tickets: Backyard Fest