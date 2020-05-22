“Cousins Sunshine and Geneva Cruz sing ‘I Know Him So Well’”

Celebrity cousins Sunshine and Geneva Cruz collaborate on a duet.

Celebrity cousins Sunshine and Geneva Cruz sang beautiful notes as they collaborated anew on a duet.

The two reunited for a duet of Elaine Page and Barbara Dickson’s “I Know Him So Well” from the musical Chess which they recorded using social karaoke app WeSing and later uploaded on Instagram.

The collaboration earned praises from their social media followers, with many calling Sunshine and Geneva “walang kupas”, while others requested for another duet featuring their other cousins, Donna and Sheryl.

“Brings back memories! Napaghahalataan ang edad ko,” wrote one user.

“Sana next time kasama niyo na sina Donna and Sheryl,” another user added.

Sunshine, who, aside from her acting prowess, is known for her golden voice, and Geneva, an award-winning singer and former member of iconic music group Smokey Mountain, both hail from the famous Cruz showbiz clan, which includes actors Donna, Sheryl, and Tirso.

They’re also cousins with actor-dancers Rayver and Rodjun Cruz, as well as lounge singer Glenda Cruz.