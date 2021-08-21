Covid-19 among leading causes of deaths in PH in Jan-June ’21

CORONAVIRUS disease 2019 (Covid-19) is among the leading causes of deaths in the country in the first half of 2021, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said.

PSA Undersecretary Dennis Mapa said in a statement on Saturday that preliminary statistics revealed the number of reported deaths from January to June this year reached 361,480, up 25 percent from 289,260 in the same period in 2020.

“Registered deaths due to Covid-19 accounted for a total of 26.75 thousand deaths or 8.8 percent of the total registered deaths from January to June 2021,” he said.

Mapa went on to say that Covid-19 deaths were divided into two classifications: “Covid-19-virus identified,” which refers to cases where the virus has been confirmed by a laboratory test, and “Covid-19-virus not identified,” which refers to suspected or probable cases, as well as clinically epidemiologically diagnosed Covid-19 cases where testing has been incomplete or inconclusive.

Covid-19 with virus identified and Covid-19 virus not identified were both included in the top 10 causes of deaths, according to Mapa.

The national statistician added that Covid-19 with virus identified ranked fifth, accounting for 17,160 cases, or 5.7 percent of all deaths.

In the meantime, during the same period, registered deaths attributable to Covid-19 with virus not identified make up for 9,590 or 3.2 percent of all deaths, making it the ninth leading cause of death.



