COVID-19 baby in Oriental Mindoro shows improvement

CITY OF CALAPAN –– The one-year-old baby, who was the first patient who tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the province, was showing signs of improvement while waiting for confirmatory test results.

Governor Humerlito Dolor said that according to the doctor’s update, the baby was active, had a good appetite, and had no fever on the fourth day.

The doctor also said the baby’s pneumonia has improved.

He added that both companions of the baby were asymptomatic.

A new specimen was taken on Monday and sent to the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine.

Dolor appealed for prayers and good results on the confirmatory test.

