Covid-19 breaches 2,000 mark as death toll jumps to 88 — DoH

THE Department of Health (DoH) announced on Tuesday that there were 538 new cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 or Covid-19, bringing the total to 2,084 from 1,546 the day before.

The 538 is the single biggest increase since the pandemic broke out early this year.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire also confirmed that there were 10 new deaths, bringing the total to 88 from Monday’s 78.

Vergeire also attributed the rise in the number of cases to the delivery of additional test kits and sub national laboratories.

Latest figures from the DoH indicate that the seven testing centers nationwide have conducted 15,337 tests, while the laboratories have 89,969 test kits remaining for use.

“Dahil dito tumaas na naman ang daily testing capacity ng ating bansa, kaya inaasahan natin na patuloy na tataas ang kaso ng Covid-19 dahil unang-una, nagtetest na din ang ating sub national laboratories, at patuloy pa rin ang ating contact tracing (As a result, the country’s daily testing capacity has increased that’s why we expect the continued rise in the number of Covid-19 cases and our sub national laboratories are already conducting tests and our contact tracing are ongoing),” said Vergeire in a televised press briefing.

“Ang layunin po natin ay early detection, para early ang treatment at early ang recovery (Our purpose is early detection for early treatment and early recovery),” she added.

As of 4 p.m. on Tuesday, the DoH also reported seven new recoveries, bringing the total to 49 from Monday’s 42.