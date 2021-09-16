Covid-19 breaks out in 2 religious convents in Quezon City

MASSIVE contact tracing is being undertaken by the Quezon City government after two religious convents – the Religious of the Virgin Mary (RVM) in Cubao and Convent of the Holy Spirit in Barangay Immaculate Conception – had reported a total of 136 individuals infected with the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

Dr. Rolando “Rolly” Cruz, head of the City Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit (CESU), said they were conducting an investigation after 114 individuals tested positive for Covid-19 at RVM.

Of the number, Cruz said 50 were members of the staff while 64 were nuns.

“We are now in the process of looking into the possible cause of the Covid-19 outbreak at the convent,” he told The Manila Times.

“Massive contact tracing efforts are also underway to contain further the transmission of the virus,” he added.

According to the City Health Department, none of the nuns were vaccinated because they had their schedule cancelled while the affected staff were fully vaccinated.

Cruz’s team became aware of the situation after the cases were recorded in the surveillance data reported by a testing laboratory.



“We did not undertake the swab testing on them. They had their tests from another laboratory but their results were recorded in our surveillance data,” the CESU chief said.

He said part of the ongoing investigation is to determine if any of the positive individuals had any close contact with anyone outside of their facility.

The RVM has been placed under special concern lockdown (SCL) since September 14, according to the city government.

Meanwhile, the Convent of the Holy Spirit, with 90 residents, was also placed under SCL after 22 tested positive for the virus.

Cruz said they have yet to determine the number of infected nuns.

Following a similar incident last week where more than 100 individuals, including children, tested positive for Covid-19, Mayor Josefina “Joy” Belmonte has directed CESU to make an inventory of all closed-setting facilities in the city including convents, nursing homes, homes for the aged, rehabilitation centers, shelters for street-children, halfway homes for victims of violence and abuse, hospices and correctional facilities, among others.

She instructed CESU to be more proactive in conducting testing and reviewing the health protocols being observed by these caring facilities and other high-risk institutions.

The City Architect and the Department of the Building Official have also been tapped to recommend ways in which these facilities can retrofit their buildings to make them more resistant to virus transmission.

Belmonte also reminded the public, especially administrators of facilities with confined and closed settings to observe minimum health protocols at all times and to report immediately to CESU or the barangay as soon as someone within their community is manifesting symptoms so infections can be addressed immediately.