COVID-19 case closes Tagbilaran village community: Quarantine pass not accepted

TAGBILARAN CITY—A single COVID-19 case led to the lockdown of a community at the village of Dao, which barred residents from getting out or outsiders from getting in even if they had quarantine passes.

Mayor John Geesnell Yap II on Thursday ordered the lockdown on Purok 2 of Dao village after one resident of the community tested positive for SARS Cov2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

“Residents must strictly stay in their homes,” Yap told the Inquirer.

“Food will be delivered,” the mayor said.

The infected female resident is now in a private hospital, according to Yap.

He said a hunt for the patient’s contacts has been launched immediately.

The Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital here also on Thursday reported a COVID-19 fatality.

The hospital, in a notice, said the patient had been isolated but died on the same day of hospital admission.

