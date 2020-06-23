COVID-19 cases among PNP personnel now at 516

MANILA, Philippines – The number of police personnel infected with the latest coronavirus strain rose to 516 as of 6 p.m. on Tuesday, according to a Facebook post of the Philippine National Police (PNP).

According to the post, there was an increase of nine cases from the early morning figure reported on the same day.

PNP personnel who died due to COVID-19 remained at nine, while 294 have recovered.

UPDATE: As of 6:00PM of June 23, 2020, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the PNP organization rises to 516 with… Posted by Philippine National Police on Tuesday, June 23, 2020

The number of probable COVID-19 cases also increased from 652 to 679 in just a few hours.

As of Tuesday, the Philippines still had one of the highest COVID-19 cases in Southeast Asia, at 31,825 with 1,186 deaths and 8,442 recoveries.

