COVID-19 cases among PNP personnel reach 456

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Friday said that there were six new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) among its members for a total of 456.

The PNP also said that 276 personnel have successfully recovered from the respiratory disease with five new recoveries recorded.

The death toll among police personnel remained at seven, the PNP added.

Meanwhile, probable cases among PNP personnel are at 673 while 884 are suspect cases.

The Department of Health earlier reported that COVID-19 cases in the Philippines are now at 28,459, with 7,378 recoveries and 1,130 fatalities.

