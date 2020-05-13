COVID-19 cases at PNP up at 179 as 39 more cops test positive

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police (PNP) recorded on Wednesday 39 more officers who tested positive for the coronavirus disease, or COVID-19 — which is its highest number of new infections reported in a day.

This raises the total count of COVID-19 cases in the PNP to 179, according to a report from the PNP Health Service.

Meanwhile, the number of recoveries increased to 57, with five more officers surviving the disease.

As of this writing, COVID-19 deaths in the PNP stood at four.

Of the 179 patients in the PNP, 118 are active cases — of whom 91 are in quarantine facilities, six in hospitals, and 21 under strict home quarantine.

In a statement, PNP spokesman Brig. Gen. Bernard Banac said the PNP Health Service was expecting a higher number of confirmed cases in the next few days as it intensified mass testing among the PNP ranks.

The PNP Health Service is also monitoring 638 probable cases, which have pending laboratory results and 390 suspect cases, who have not yet undergone confirmatory testing for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes coronavirus disease.

