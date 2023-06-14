COVID-19 cases drop to fewest in a month

New COVID-19 cases dropped to 418 on Tuesday, the lowest in more than a month, according to the COVID-19 tracker of the Department of Health (DOH).
The daily caseload was the lowest since April 25, when reported daily infections were pegged at 315. COVID-19 cases gradually increased in the past month until it peaked at a little over 2,000 per day.
Total active infections nationwide slightly dipped to 10,108 and the country’s COVID-19 tally has reached 4,156,176.
The death toll remained at 66,481, as no new fatalities were recorded in the last eight days.
Meanwhile, the rollout of bivalent COVID-19 vaccines will be officially launched on June 21 at the Philippine Heart Center, according to the DOH on Wednesday.
