COVID-19 cases in House of Representatives now at 81

MANILA, Philippines — The tally of coronavirus disease cases in the House of Representatives reached 81 after another employee tested positive for COVID-19.

House Secretary General Jose Luis Montales said the new case is a staffer from Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano’s office who last reported for work on September 21 to 23.

Montales said the employee got tested for the virus after experiencing dry and itchy throat.

Meanwhile, two confirmed cases of COVID-19 have recovered, bringing the number of active cases in the chamber to 13.

So far, 10 lawmakers have tested positive for the coronavirus, the latest of them is Gabriela Party-list Rep. Arlene Brosas.

Two of House members have died of the deadly respiratory disease, namely Senior Citizens party-list Rep. Francisco Datol and Sorsogon Rep. Ditas Ramos.

