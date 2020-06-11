COVID-19 cases in Lucena City rise to 62

LUCENA CITY — A new coronavirus (COVID-19) patient has been listed in this capital city of Quezon province, bringing the total number of recorded cases here to 62, authorities reported Thursday morning.

The new case was listed in the latest bulletin released by the Quezon public information office (QPIO) in its 8 a.m. report. No detail was given about the new patient.

Lucena’s record of 62 cases still remains as the largest list of validated virus carriers in a single locality in the province since the pandemic broke out.

However, half of the recorded COVID-19 patients, or 32, have already recovered, bringing the number of local active virus carriers to 30.

“All 30 COVID-19 patients are in stable conditions,” Arnel Avila, city public information officer, reported on his Facebook page.

“There’s no COVID-19 death yet in this city,” he said.

On June 9, a total of 13 validated coronavirus carriers were logged in this city, the highest number of “positive” patients recorded in a locality in a single day in Quezon.

City Mayor Roderick Alcala attributed the surge in new cases to the pre-emptive and precautionary measures being implemented by the local government.

The QPIO reported that Quezon, now under general community quarantine, has a total of 128 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Thursday. At least 77 of the patients have recovered, but nine others have died.

The province now has a total of 42 active cases.

