COVID-19 cases in Manila now at 127

MANILA, Philippines — Eleven new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases have been recorded in Manila, bringing the latest number to 127.

Of the total COVID-19 cases, 19 succumbed to the disease while 10 managed to recover, data from the Manila Public Information showed Thursday.

All areas in Manila have recorded confirmed COVID-19, the local government said.

Previously, the LGU said that there were 116 positive COVID-19 patients in the Philippine capital.

The country’s COVID-19 cases rose to 2,633 on Thursday, of which 107 have died while 51 managed to recover.

