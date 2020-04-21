COVID-19 cases in Manila now at 492

MANILA, Philippines — The Manila government reported Tuesday that its confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease, or 2019 COVID-19, had gone up to 492.

According to data from the Manila Health Department (MHD), 655 persons in the city were identified as suspected carriers while only one was categorized as probable.

The total death count in Manila as of 5 p.m. April 21 is at 62 while 53 patients were able to recover.

COVID-19 MONITORING: Kasalukuyan nang 492 ang bilang ng mga residenteng nagpositibo sa coronavirus disease o COVID-19 matapos magtala ng Manila Health Department (MHD) ng 34 na karagdagang kaso. #AlertoManileno #COVID19PH pic.twitter.com/Mal3i8PNPf FEATURED STORIES — Manila Public Information Office (@ManilaPIO) April 21, 2020

Earlier, a Manila resident became the first COVID-19 survivor to be released by health authorities at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium, which the government had converted into a quarantine facility for coronavirus patients.

As of this writing, the Philippines has 6,599 cases of the respiratory disease, with 654 recoveries and 437 deaths.

