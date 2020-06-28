COVID-19 cases in MIMAROPA hit 104

PUERTO PRINCESA CITY—The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in MIMAROPA (Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, Palawan) region has reached 104, after four cases were recorded on Saturday evening (June 27) in Occidental Mindoro and Palawan.

In Palawan, Sofronio Española town recorded its 6th active COVID-19 case, while Bataraza town recorded its first two asymptomatic COVID-19 positive patients.

“The 6th case is a 36-year-old male, LSI (locally stranded individual), who came via 2Go on June 14. He has no symptoms and is stable. His close contacts are under quarantine, and will undergo the RT-PCR (reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction) test,” said Dr. Rhodora Tingson, municipal health officer (MHO) of Sofronio Española.

Dr. Maria Rebethia Acala, spokesperson of the municipal inter-agency task force (MIATF) Bataraza, Palawan, said that their two COVID-19 positive patients were male locally stranded returnees, who “were in their 40s”. The two patients remained to be asymptomatic and isolated in a municipal quarantine facility.

The Occidental Mindoro province reported its 43rd patient, a 37-year-old male worker in a Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) project from Calintaan town.

“At present, he is asymptomatic and quarantined at their construction bunkhouse,” said the statement from the provincial government of Occidental Mindoro.

There are a total of 104 confirmed COVID-19 cases recorded in MIMAROPA region as of Saturday evening. Topping the list is Occidental Mindoro with 43, followed by Palawan with 29. Oriental Mindoro has 26 confirmed cases, Marinduque with six, and Romblon with three.

MIMAROPA however remains in the bottom rung of regions affected, with National Capital Region (NCR) leading with over 17,000 and Central Visayas with close to 7,000 confirmed cases as of Saturday.

