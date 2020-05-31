COVID-19 cases in MIMAROPA rise to 70

PUERTO PRINCESA CITY — The number of confirmed coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in MIMAROPA (Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, Palawan) region has climbed to 70 as health authorities race for time in clearing backlogs.

Oriental Mindoro governor Humerlito Dolor, in a Facebook announcement Sunday, said that the province recorded its 23rd COVID-19 positive patient, a 61-year-old male from San Isidro, Puerto Galera.

“[According to the doctor, he has] end stage renal disease on hemodialysis treatment since 2016. He has been admitted since May 18 for shortness of breath. Aside from his kidney problem, he has been assessed to have other medical conditions. Presently, he is stable but under close monitoring, and needs to continue his intravenous (IV) antibiotics, other medications and dialysis therapy,” Dolor said.

Occidental Mindoro provincial government on Saturday reported the province’s 37th confirmed case. This, after 26 test results returned positive on late Friday from 51 construction workers of a Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) project in Magsaysay town.

In Romblon, five healthcare workers from Romblon District Hospital tested positive from rapid diagnostic test (RDT). The patients, four of whom are nurses and one is a utility worker, were direct contacts of Romblon’s 3rd COVID-19 patient. Swab samples from them were taken for confirmatory test.

The Palawan province is monitoring 12 suspect COVID-19 patients, ten of whom were admitted in different hospitals while two were under strict home quarantine, as of 3 p.m., Saturday (May 30). The regional report, however, was released late only on Sunday morning (May 31).

