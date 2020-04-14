COVID-19 cases in Pasig City reach 200 mark

MANILA, Philippines — The total number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in Pasig City passed the 200-mark, the local government announced Tuesday.

Data based on cases reported with official results and verified to be Pasig City residents. (As of April 14,… Posted by Pasig City Public Information Office on Tuesday, April 14, 2020

According to the latest data provided by the Pasig City Public Information Office, there are now 205 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city.

Of the total number, 37 have succumbed to the viral disease, while 45 managed to recover.

Based on the previous record of the Pasig government on Sunday, the city’s COVID-19 cases were at 190, with 35 recoveries and 27 deaths.

The Philippines has a total of 5,233 cases of the coronavirus, according to the Department of Health. Among the total cases, 295 recovered while 335 died.

The COVID-19 is a respiratory disease that first emerged in the city of Wuhan, Hubei province in China in late 2019.

The disease was caused by a novel coronavirus that was later named SARS-CoV-2 by the International Committee on Taxonomy of Viruses.

