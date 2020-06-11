COVID-19 cases in PH could reach 40K by June 30 — UP research team

MANILA, Philippines — The number of coronavirus cases in the Philippines could reach 40,000 by June 30, according to a team of researchers and scientists at the University of the Philippines on Thursday.

The projection is based on current trends on the COVID-19 data, Professor Guido David of the University of the Philippines Institute of Mathematics, said in a press briefing hosted by the Department of Health.

“Right now, ‘yung projection namin, ginamit lang namin ‘yung R0 (pronounced R-naught) na 1.2 sa Philippines. So ‘yung projection actually is nasa 40,000 cases by June 30,” said David, who is part of the UP OCTA Research, which issues forecast report on COVID-19.

The reproduction number (R0) is used to measure the transmission potential of a disease. It is the average number of secondary infections produced by a typical case of an infection.

“In-assume lang namin na 1.2. Kung bumaba ‘yung R0—which is bumababa pa—kasi yung NCR less than 1 ‘yung R0 so pag i-project natin ‘yan, mas konti naman ‘yung cases,” David explained.

(We just assumed the figure by using the R0 of 1.2. If the R0 decreases—and it is now decreasing—because we can see in NCR, the R0 is less than 1 so if we project the figure, it could be lower.)

As of Wednesday, the number of COVID-19 cases in the country was at 23,732, with 4,895 who have recovered and 1,027 who died of the disease.

