COVID-19 cases in PH soar to 304,226 with over 19,000 new recoveries

MANILA, Philippines — The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in the Philippines have reached over 304,000 after the Department of Health (DOH) logged 2,995 new cases.

As of September 27, DOH said there are now 304,226 COVID-19 cases in the country, of which 46,372 are considered active cases.

DOH said 86 percent of the active cases are considered mild, 8.8 percent are asymptomatic, 3.7 percent are critical, and 1.6 percent are severe.

Furthermore, of the newly announced cases, 1,065 came from the National Capital Region; 297 from Cavite; 180 from Bulacan; 157 from Batangas; and 143 from Laguna.

Meanwhile, the DOH recorded 19,630 new recoveries, bringing the total number of recoveries in the country to 252,510.

The death toll is now at 5,344 after 60 more patients succumbed to the disease.

The coronavirus disease outbreak first emerged in Wuhan City, Hubei province of China in late December last year.

COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms such as fever and cough for most people. However, older adults and people with underlying health issues may experience more serious illnesses including pneumonia and death.

