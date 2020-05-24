COVID-19 cases in Philippines breach 14,000 mark –DOH

MANILA, Philippines — The total number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in the Philippines has breached the 14,000 mark after the Department of Health (DOH) on Sunday recorded 258 new cases nationwide.

DOH COVID-19 CASE BULLETIN #071As of 4PM today, May 24, 2020, the Department of Health reports 258 new cases… Posted by Department of Health (Philippines) on Sunday, May 24, 2020

The total number of infections in the country is now at 14,035.

This while the DOH also recorded the recovery of 72 cases and the death of five others. The Philippines now has 3,249 COVID-19 recoveries and 868 deaths.

