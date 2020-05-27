COVID-19 cases in PNP close to 300; 30 more cops recover

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Wednesday recorded an additional 17 coronavirus disease cases, increasing the total count to 298.

The PNP Health Service also documented a total of 147 recoveries as 30 more police personnel survived the respiratory ailment.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 fatalities remained at four.

Also, 730 police personnel were considered as “suspect” patients while 588 police personnel were listed as “probable” patients.

On Tuesday, PNP launched its COVID-19 facility which has the capacity to conduct 150 tests daily.

The testing center is located at the DNA Building of PNP Crime Laboratory at PNP Headquarters in Camp Crame, Quezon City.

