COVID-19 cases in PNP now at 281 with 4 more infected cops

MANILA, Philippines — The coronavirus disease cases in the Philippine National Police (PNP) have reached 281 after four more police personnel were diagnosed with COVID-19.

“Health Service Director, Police Brigadier General Herminio Tadeo Jr announces another four (4) more police personnel infected with COVID-19, bringing the total cases to 281 as of today, May 26,” PNP spokesman Brig. Gen. Bernard Banac said in a statement on Tuesday.

Banac said the PNP Health Service documented 117 recovered police officers while COVID-19 fatalities among the police force remained at four.

The PNP Health Service also recorded 739 police personnel who are listed as probable while 594 are considered as suspected cases.

Banac said symptomatic to mild cases of COVID-19 in the police force are being treated at PNP’s quarantine facilities namely Kiangan Billetin Center, Taekwondo Quarantine Facility and Gymnasium Quarantine Facility.

