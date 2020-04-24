COVID-19 cases in PNP now at 80

MANILA, Philippines — Two more police officers were diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing the total count of coronavirus disease cases at the Philippine National Police (PNP) to 80.

Recent records from PNP Health Service on Friday also showed that the number of COVID-19 deaths in the police force remained at three while the number of recoveries remained at 12.

PNP also documented 567 police personnel who were considered as “suspects” while 95 PNP personnel were listed as “probable.”

The Department of Health has defined suspects as those with COVID-19 symptoms but are not yet tested.

Probable are those with symptoms of the infectious disease but have pending results at the laboratories.

