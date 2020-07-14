COVID-19 cases in PNP reach 1,239

MANILA, Philippines — Sixteen more police personnel contracted COVID-19, increasing the total cases in the Philippine National Police to 1,239.

According to its update on Tuesday, eight are assigned at the National Capital Region Police Office and three from Central Visayas Police.

One positive case each has been recorded from the police force in Calabarzon; Eastern Visayas; the National Headquarters at Camp Crame in Quezon City; the Police Security and Protection Group; and, the Anti-Kidnapping Group.

Meanwhile, total recoveries and deaths in the police organization reached 521 and 20, respectively.

Some 20 more police personnel recovered from the coronavirus disease, while no new deaths were reported.

PNP is also monitoring 648 probable and 1,366 suspect cases of coronavirus among its ranks.

