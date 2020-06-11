COVID-19 cases in PNP surge to 388

MANILA, Philippines — Six more police personnel contracted the coronavirus disease, raising the total number of cases in the nation’s police force to 388.

In its daily monitoring report on Thursday, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said 14 more police officers survived the respiratory ailment, bringing the total count of recoveries to 233.

Meanwhile, the number of deaths among police ranks stood at five.

The police force also reported 785 suspects and 696 probable cases among their personnel.

Suspected COVID-19 patients are staying at Kiangan Billeting Center in Camp Crame, Quezon City while Taekwondo Quarantine Facility and Gymnasium Quarantine Facility.

