COVID-19 cases in PNP surpass 700

MANILA, Philippines — The number of coronavirus disease cases in the Philippine National Police reached 709 as 38 more police officers were infected by the respiratory disease.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, PNP said it documented four new recovered policemen in the organization. This brings the total number of recoveries in PNP to 346.

UPDATE: As of 6:00PM of June 30, 2020, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the PNP organization rises to 709 with… FEATURED STORIES Posted by Philippine National Police on Tuesday, June 30, 2020

Meanwhile, death among police personnel remained at nine.

The nation’s police force also documented 1,087 suspects and 697 probable cases.

