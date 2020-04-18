COVID-19 cases in Quezon rise to 43

LUCENA CITY – Another confirmed coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patient was recorded in Quezon province on Friday evening, bringing the total number of validated cases to 43.

In its 9 p.m. bulletin, the Quezon Public Information Office (QPIO), citing information from the Integrated Provincial Health Office (IPHO), traced the latest COVID-19 patient to Lucena City.

No added details were given on the latest coronavirus case from Lucena, which at present has 16 confirmed positive coronavirus cases.

On Thursday, the total recorded COVID-19 cases in Quezon was only 42.

Lucena City Mayor Roderick Alcala revealed that the 42nd patient was a nurse from the city, bringing the total number of health workers in the province that contracted the disease to 25. Of the number, four are doctors.

Out of the current 43 recorded cases, the number of active carriers was lowered to 34 following the recovery of three patients and the deaths of six others.

In the latest tally, Lucena has 15 cases; Tayabas, 6; Candelaria, 3; Unisan and Pagbilao, 2 each; Sariaya, Calauag, Sampaloc, Pitogo, Real and Lopez, 1 each.

The other 28 towns in the province remain free of COVID-19 cases.

