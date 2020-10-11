COVID-19 cases rise in Northern Mindanao

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY – Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases spiked in Northern Mindanao and infected heath workers, patients and their watchers in two regional hospitals.

In Valencia City, Bukidnon, 19 cases were recorded at the Medidas Medical Center – three health workers and 15 patients or their watchers.

Mayor Azucena Huervas has placed the hospital under localized lockdown until Oct. 12.

In a statement, the hospital management said that the spread of the virus in the facility began with a 64-year-old woman who was admitted on Sept. 20.

She was transferred to another hospital a week later where she died and was found to be a virus carrier.

The woman, tagged as “Case #84”, has likewise infected three other individuals outside the hospital.

It was not yet known if there is a link between the infections in the hospital and the infections reported at the Roy Plaza Valencia.

As of Oct. 10, 20 of the commercial establishment’s workers have tested positive for the virus.

As of Oct. 10, Valencia has 83 active cases, including six local government employees.