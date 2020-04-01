COVID-19 cases trickling in as 3 new cases up Bicol tally to 10

GUINOBATAN, Albay—After enjoying a COVID-19-free streak for a while, the Bicol region is now seeing trickles of the disease coming in with three new cases confirmed by the Department of Health (DOH), bringing the total number of cases to 10.

The DOH said all the new confirmed patients were men from Albay province.

Bicol’s eighth patient was a 65-year-old man who was a possible contact of another COVID-19 patient.

In an advisory, the DOH said the eighth patient had gone to the Bicol Regional Training and Teaching Hospital (BRTTH) for consultation.

Bicol’s ninth case, a 40-year-old man, was also a close contact of a COVID-19 patient, although the DOH did not disclose whether it was the same contact as the eighth patient’s.

The ninth patient went for checkup at the BRTTH after experiencing mild symptoms.

The tenth patient, a 43-year-old man, had a history of travel to highly-infected Manila and currently admitted at the BRTTH.

