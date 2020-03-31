COVID-19 claims life of veteran oncologist, the 4th in Cebu City

CEBU CITY –– A veteran oncologist is the fourth person to have died from the novel coronavirus or COVID-19 in Cebu City.

Dr. Dennis Ramon Tudtud, 68, died on Monday, March 30, three days after his wife Dr. Helen Tudtud, 66, succumbed to the virus.

ADVERTISEMENT

Their son, Dennis Thomas, confirmed his father’s death on Facebook.

“Our Daddy Dennis has joined Mommy Helen. My sister and I may never understand why God had to take them both. There are so many questions with no answers. We have a flood of tears. But I take comfort that they are happy together in their journey to paradise,” he said.

FEATURED STORIES

“I will forever miss our Daddy Den’s selflessness. He has always put others before himself. As a father, he gave us everything we needed and wanted. He was happy when he saw us happy. He did everything to put smiles on our faces. He adored my mother. He would give the world to Mommy Helen if it was possible. He loved his grandchildren. He would play with them and shower them with gifts. He’d carry them to their bedrooms when they were asleep just as he carried us when we were children.”

Dennis Thomas, who marked his birthday today, March 31, said his father’s selflessness did not stop at home.

“As a doctor, he would even pay for the chemotherapy sessions of some of his patients just so their families could spend more years with them. He was generous beyond words could even describe,” he said.

Dennis Thomas appealed to people to pray for his parents’ eternal repose as well as other COVID-19 patients, who are fighting for their lives.

“It pains me that both my parents are no longer here. I cannot bring them back to life but I can celebrate their lives. My parents may have lost, but the Lord won two angels. Please include them in your prayers as they journey together to heaven. Please also pray for those who are still fighting this battle.”

As of March 31, Cebu has 25 persons who tested positive for COVID-19. Of the number, 20 were from Cebu City, two from Lapu-Lapu City, and one each in the town of Cordova and the cities of Mandaue and Talisay.

Cebu City also recorded four deaths due to the virus.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cebu City has been placed under enhanced community quarantine starting noon on March 28, to contain the spread of COVID-19.

For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.

What you need to know about Coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ