COVID-19 deaths, infections rise in Calabarzon

SAN PEDRO CITY-The number of COVID-19 deaths in Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, Quezon had increased in the last two days as did the number of infected people in the Calabarzon region.

The figures continued to rise, a week before the supposed start of mass testing by the government.

ADVERTISEMENT

Data from the regional Department of Health (DOH) on Monday (April 6) showed the number of deaths increased by 13–from 34 on Apr. 3 to 47 on Apr. 5.

The number of recoveries, though, also rose from nine to 14.

FEATURED STORIES

Running tally

The total number of cases in the region is 367, as of Apr. 5, the DOH said.

Of this number, 50 cases were traced to Batangas, where seven died, from Batangas City, Lipa City, Alitagtag, Cuenca and Nasugbu.

In Cavite, the number of infections reached 77, with 13 deaths traced to Alfonso, Bacoor City, Dasmariñas City, Gen. Trias City, Imus City and Naic.

Locked down

Laguna has so far recorded 87 cases, with more towns like Liliw, Calauan, Pagsanjan and Paete, reporting their first cases of the disease.

Seven people in the province had died.

Rizal province was placed on a lockdown starting April 6 as it still has the highest number of cases in the region—140.

In Rizal, 19 people from Antipolo City, Binangonan, Cainta, Jalaja, San Mateo, and Taytay had died.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Quezon, 13 people were infected, one of them from Candelaria, who had died.

Edited by TSB

For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.

What you need to know about Coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ