COVID-19 frontliner wounded in Abra gun attack

BAGUIO CITY – Gunmen shot and wounded a barangay health worker and member of the community’s task force on the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Abra Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Police said Ana Maria Macapagat, 45, of Barangay Cabaroan in Dolores, Abra, was on her way home from work aboard a tricycle driven by a barangay councilman when she was attacked at the Okyang Bridge at around 5 p.m.

Macapagat sustained several gunshot wounds to the body and was rushed to hospital by responding police officers.

Further investigation is ongoing. The incident was the fifth shooting incident in Abra since the enhanced community quarantine due to the COVID-19 crisis was enforced.

