COVID-19 ‘growth change’ in Manila down by 17 percent — DOH

MANILA, Philippines — The “growth change” of coronavirus disease cases in Manila was down by 17 percent, which means the number of new cases is decreasing in the capital city, according to the Department of Health (DOH).

The data was derived by comparing COVID-19 cases data from June 8 to June 21 and from June 22 to July 5.

Aside from this, DOH also reported that the case doubling time of COVID-19 in Manila slowed down to 9.14 days. Case doubling time means the time where new cases increase two-fold.

NTF chief implementer Carlito Galvez Jr., meanwhile, commended Manila government for its COVID-19 efforts, especially its early detection of coronavirus disease cases.

“Habang nakikita natin ang taas ng bilang ng COVID-19, kampante kami sa massive testing at early detection and prevention,” Galvez said during the press conference at the Manila City Hall for the turnover of personal protective equipment from National Task Force (NTF) to Manila health office.

(While we are seeing the increase of COVID-19 cases, we are confident with massive testing and early detection and prevention.)

“Ang Manila ay modelo na nakikita natin kung gaano kaimportante ang leadership ng mga Mayor. Magkakaroon ng vision at direction,” he said.

(Manila is one of our models and we see the importance of the leadership of mayors. There will be vision and direction.)

While he recognizes assessment in Manila, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno said there should be no “high expectations” as the COVID-19 threat is still present.

“So far this is a modest assessment, in terms of numbers, in terms of capacity, Manila is still ahead of COVID. But don’t take high expectations. There is still danger,” he said, mixed in Filipino and English, during the press conference.

Manila currently has its own testing facility in Sta. Ana Hospital which has helped in detecting and isolating COVID-19 patients in the capital city.

To date, Manila posted 3,128 cases of COVID-19 with 165 deaths and 1,532 recoveries.

