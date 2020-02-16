COVID-19 has infected more than 69,000 people globally

A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 69,000 people globally. The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.

The latest figures reported by each government’s health authority as of Sunday in Beijing:

Mainland China: 1,665 deaths among 68,500 cases, mostly in the central province of Hubei

Hong Kong: 57 cases, 1 death

Macao: 10 cases

Japan: 413 cases, including 355 from a cruise ship docked in Yokohama, 1 death

Singapore: 72 cases

Thailand: 34

South Korea: 29

Malaysia: 22

Taiwan: 20 cases, 1 death

Vietnam: 16 cases

Germany: 16

United States: 15 cases; separately, 1 U.S. citizen died in China

Australia: 14 cases

France: 12 cases, 1 death

United Kingdom: 9 cases

United Arab Emirates: 8

Canada: 8

Philippines: 3 cases, 1 death

India: 3 cases

Italy: 3

Russia: 2

Spain: 2

Belgium: 1

Nepal: 1

Sri Lanka: 1

Sweden: 1

Cambodia: 1

Finland: 1

Egypt: 1

/atm

