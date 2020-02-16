COVID-19 has infected more than 69,000 people globally

A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 69,000 people globally. The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.
The latest figures reported by each government’s health authority as of Sunday in Beijing:
- Mainland China: 1,665 deaths among 68,500 cases, mostly in the central province of Hubei
- Hong Kong: 57 cases, 1 death
- Macao: 10 cases
- Japan: 413 cases, including 355 from a cruise ship docked in Yokohama, 1 death
- Singapore: 72 cases
- Thailand: 34
- South Korea: 29
- Malaysia: 22
- Taiwan: 20 cases, 1 death
- Vietnam: 16 cases
- Germany: 16
- United States: 15 cases; separately, 1 U.S. citizen died in China
- Australia: 14 cases
- France: 12 cases, 1 death
- United Kingdom: 9 cases
- United Arab Emirates: 8
- Canada: 8
- Philippines: 3 cases, 1 death
- India: 3 cases
- Italy: 3
- Russia: 2
- Spain: 2
- Belgium: 1
- Nepal: 1
- Sri Lanka: 1
- Sweden: 1
- Cambodia: 1
- Finland: 1
- Egypt: 1
