COVID-19 hits 26 Quezon health workers

LUCENA CITY – Two more health workers in this city have contracted the coronavirus disease 2019(COVID-19), bringing the total number of infected individuals in the medical sector in Quezon to 26, more than half of the recorded coronavirus cases in the province.

Lucena City Mayor Roderick Alcala on Friday revealed that the two latest patients from the city are both health workers at the provincial government-run Quezon Medical Center (QMC) here.

Earlier, Dr. Rolando Padre, QMC director, admitted that at least 20 health workers have been infected by the virus that causes COVID-19.

