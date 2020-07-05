COVID-19 hits 5 more health workers in Quezon town

LUCENA CITY – Five more healthcare workers from Atimonan, Quezon have contracted the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) on Sunday.

Eleven healthcare workers in the municipality have so far been infected by the virus.

The Atimonan Public Information Office disclosed on social media that eight of the COVID-19 patients are female. The youngest of the 11 patients is 26 and the oldest, 64.

Dr. Richard Argulla, municipal health officer, indicated that local transmission could already be taking place in the town.

The local government has started to restrict the mobility of all residents starting July 5 to 10 to give way for aggressive contact tracing.

All barangays have only been given a once-a-week schedule to allow the villagers to go to the town center during the contact tracing period.

The restriction period can be extended based on the result of the ongoing contact tracing and upon the recommendation of the municipal health office.

Atimonan has so far recorded 14 COVID-19 cases.

Quezon has a total of 183 COVID-19 cases, including 133 recoveries and 11 deaths.

