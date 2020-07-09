COVID-19 hits Senate, PNP, airport, MMDA

Close to a thousand police officers have been infected with the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19), with the inclusion of 39 latest cases recorded by the Philippine National Police.

As of 6 p.m. on July 8, data from the PNP Health Service showed that 981 police officers were infected with COVID-19. Of this number, 429 have recovered while nine succumbed to the deadly virus.

In the Senate, Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri told reporters that the upper chamber should be placed on lockdown and sanitized after four employees working as part of the skeleton force, were found positive for the disease last week.

Stricter quarantine protocols should also be followed, said the senator who has recovered from the severe respiratory ailment.

At the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA), at least 15 employees have tested positive for the virus, bringing to 24 the total number of personnel who caught the dreaded disease, the state-owned firm confirmed on Thursday.

MIAA General Manager Ed Monreal, however, said the COVID-19 cases would not affect operations at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport since those who got sick comprised less than one percent of the total 4,000 MIAA personnel.

“We should, however, follow all the procedures of the Department of Health,” Monreal said. “And for that, we need the cooperation of all people,” he added.

The Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) closed down its main office temporarily for disinfection after several employees tested positive for COVID-19.

PNP spokesperson Brig. Gen. Bernard Banac said on Thursday that of the almost one hundred COVID-19 casualties, “476 patients are in quarantine facilities, 23 were admitted in hospitals, and 44 are undergoing home quarantine.”

The PNP said 35 of the new cases are from the National Capital Region, two from Calabarzon, and two each from Central Visayas and the Cordillera.

