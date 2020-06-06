COVID-19 infection in PH soars to 21,340; 714 new cases logged

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health (DOH) has logged 714 new COVID-19 patients, including 350 “fresh” cases, as of June 6, raising the country’s count to 21, 340 novel coronavirus infections.

According to DOH, the 350 fresh cases were verified within the past three days while 364 of the total new patients were considered “late” cases since they were detected at least four days ago but only validated recently by its Epidemiology Bureau.

The nationwide total recoveries also increased to 4, 441 as of Saturday, including the 111 newly-recovered patients.

Meanwhile, DOH said seven more people died due to COVID-19, boosting the country’s death toll to 994.

COVID-19 is a severe respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus or SARS-CoV-2, which outbreak first emerged in Wuhan City, Hubei province in China late last year.

The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms such as fever or cough for most people but it can cause serious ailments such as pneumonia on older people and those with existing health problems.

For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.

What you need to know about Coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

The Inquirer Foundation supports our healthcare frontliners and is still accepting cash donations to be deposited at Banco de Oro (BDO) current account #007960018860 or donate through PayMaya using this link .

