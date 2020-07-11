COVID-19 infections among cops soar to 1,063 with 19 new cases

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police (PNP) has recorded 19 new infections of the news coronavirus disease, driving the tally to 1,063 as of July 11.

According to PNP, the 11 new COVID-19 patients are from the National Capital Region Police Office, five are from the PNP Aviation Security Group, and one each from its national headquarters in Camp Crame in Quezon City, Calabarzon police, and Cordillera police.

Also on Saturday, PNP reporter eight more policemen who were able to survive the respiratory disease increasing total recoveries in the police force to 470.

Meanwhile, no new deaths were reported among police personnel, maintaining the COVID-19 death toll in PNP at nine.

PNP said it is also monitoring 671 probable and 1,437 suspects for the coronavirus disease.

