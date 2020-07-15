COVID-19 infects 1,392 more; PH tally now at 58,850

MANILA, Philippines — The novel coronavirus or SARS-CoV-2, which causes the respiratory illness COVID-19, has infected 1,392 more people in the country, driving the total caseload to 58,850.

An update from the Department of Health (DOH) on Tuesday showed that of the latest number of infections, 512 were labeled as “fresh,” or those whose results were validated and released within three days, while the 880 were called “late” cases.

DOH also said that of the total tally of COVID-19 patients nationwide, 36,260 are considered “active”.

Meanwhile, DOH reported that 517 people have recovered while an additional 11 patients have died from the disease. These figures bring the total number of recoveries to 20,976, and deaths to 1,614.

