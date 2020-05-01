COVID-19 infects 31 health workers in Quezon province

LUCENA CITY –– At least 31 health and medical workers in Quezon province have contracted the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), authorities disclosed Friday.

Janet Geneblazo, Quezon Public Information Office head, citing information from the Integrated Provincial Health Office, revealed that of the 66 confirmed COVID-19 patients in the province as of Friday, 31 are doctors, nurses, and other health workers.

Geneblazo did not provide further details.

Dr. Rolando Padre, director of the provincial government-run Quezon Medical Center here, revealed early Friday that the hospital has 11 infected health workers – three doctors, six nurses, and two aides.

“Two of the doctors have recovered,” Padre said.

Padre suspected that contaminated health workers, most of them assigned to emergency rooms, could have been infected by patients.

Meanwhile, with the recovery, clearance, and discharge of nine patients and the death of seven others, the province has 50 remaining confirmed COVID-19 patients.

The province also has one “probable” COVID-19 patient.

