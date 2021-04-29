Covid-19 jabs for A4, A5, general public set June-August — Galvez

THE Philippines seeks to start inoculating the A4 and A5 priority groups in June and the general public in August against the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), Vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. said on Thursday.

During a Malacañang briefing, Galvez, chairman of the National Task Force against Covid-19, said the A4 or frontline personnel in essential sectors and A5 or the poor will receive their doses by June. The general public will have theirs by August, he said.

The priority groups that were vaccinated were the health workers or A1, senior citizens or A2 and persons with comorbidities or A3.

Last March, Galvez said the vaccination of the general public could begin as early as May.

As of April 27, over 1.8 million vaccines have been distributed in the country.

Galvez said the government will do its best to finish the vaccination of 2 million Filipinos this April.

Meanwhile, Galvez said the vaccination of workers on Labor Day, May 1, will be nationwide.

“Kasama po yung mga security guards, pedicab drivers, yung mga tindera, yung mga cashiers, halo halo po yun (Security guards, pedicab drivers, vendors, cashiers and others will be among those who will be vaccinated),” he said.

“Kasama po ang mga regions, magkakaroon din po sila ng symbolic vaccination (Regions will also hold a symbolic vaccination),” he added.