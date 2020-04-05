COVID-19: Manila gov’t to give cash assistance to over 500,000 families

MANILA, Philippines — More than 500,000 families in the city of Manila will receive P1,000 as cash aid in this time of COVID-19 crisis, the local government said Sunday.

Manila Mayor Isko Moreno has signed Ordinance No. 8625 or City Amelioration Crisis Assistance Fund, which sets aside some P591 million to fund the financial assistance to 568,000 families in the capital city.

According to Moreno, they are aiming to distribute the cash aid before Easter Sunday, April 12. He also said the financial assistance will be delivered directly to the homes of the beneficiaries.

Under the ordinance, the City Amelioration Crisis Assistance Fund will be sourced from the budgets of the Office of the Mayor and Manila Department of Social Welfare, and the City Development Fund.

As of April 4, the nation’s capital city has posted a total of 156 persons infected with COVID-19, including 25 fatalities and 14 recoveries.

