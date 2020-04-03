COVID-19: No new PUI recorded in Quezon

LUCENA CITY –– Despite the addition of two new cases of confirmed coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Quezon province, the number of validated “patients under investigation” (PUIs) has remained the same for the past 24 hours, provincial authorities disclosed Thursday.

In a 7 p.m. report, the Quezon Public Information Office, revealed that the total number of suspected carriers of the virus also known as PUI on Wednesday and Thursday remained at 245. On Tuesday (March 31), the PUI list showed 231.

The static figure on the consecutive two days was the first in the record of the Integrated Provincial Health Official (IPHO) since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out.

Quezon province recorded a total of 11 confirmed coronavirus cases as of Thursday with the addition of two more.

One of the last cases include a 79-year-old man from Unisan town and tagged as “Confirmed case #10.”

The patient is confined in an undisclosed hospital and was reported to be in stable condition. Local health authorities have yet to establish the travel history of the patient.

“Confirmed Case #11” is a 23-year-old female from Sariaya town with a history of interaction with another PUI who had died. She was also in a stable condition in another hospital.

The authorities did not provide further details about the two new cases.

The other nine confirmed coronavirus carriers came from this city with five, Tayabas City with one, and Sariaya, Sampaloc, and Candelaria with one each.

They are all stable while confined to different medical facilities.

